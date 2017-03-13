Vicki Lynn Jackson Green

Vicki Lynn Jackson Green

Mrs. Vicki Lynn Jackson Green, 61, of Winston, Georgia went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. She was born October 8, 1955 in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of Mrs. Doris Street Jackson and the late Mr. Donald Lee Jackson.

