Two Georgia Women Wanted for Claiming Injuries for Fake Auto Accidents
The Georgia Department of Insurance has issued warrants for two women on multiple counts of insurance fraud for allegedly filing fake auto injury claims that bilked two insurance companies out of more than $21,000. Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said in a statement that Jenea Daniel, 31, Atlanta, Ga., is wanted on two counts of insurance fraud and one count of forgery.
