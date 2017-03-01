Terrorists around us

Jose Torres, left, weeps in his seat during his sentencing Monday at the Douglas County Courthouse in Douglasville, Ga. Superior Court Judge William McClain sentenced Torres and Kayla Rae Norton, right, to lengthy prison terms for their role in the disruption of a black child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats.

