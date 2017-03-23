TEDxDOUGLASVILLE:: Bethel's TED Talk ...

TEDxDOUGLASVILLE:: Bethel's TED Talk will focus on helping students choose careers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Casey Bethel, a New Manchester High School teacher, the 2017 Georgia Teacher of the Year and a published scientist, will be back in his home element when he gives one of six TED Talks at Saturday's final TEDxDouglasville event at Douglas County High School. Bethel has a list of achievements that make him worthy of bring chosen for the talk, including being a finalist for Life Changer of the Year; a teacher of AP Biology and Physics; an adjunct professor for freshman biology Kennesaw State University and Strayer University; and the 2015 nomination for the Presidential Award of Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My childhood in Fullerville (Mar '09) Thu Tolerman 398
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Wed ChicknButt 131
New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this... Mar 22 Scooter Magoo 21
News Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11) Mar 21 Tolerman 39
News BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s... Mar 21 Amy 6
300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08) Mar 20 Yolerman 4
Poll What was your GPA in high school? Mar 18 Tolerman 1
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC