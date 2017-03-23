TEDxDOUGLASVILLE:: Bethel's TED Talk will focus on helping students choose careers
Casey Bethel, a New Manchester High School teacher, the 2017 Georgia Teacher of the Year and a published scientist, will be back in his home element when he gives one of six TED Talks at Saturday's final TEDxDouglasville event at Douglas County High School. Bethel has a list of achievements that make him worthy of bring chosen for the talk, including being a finalist for Life Changer of the Year; a teacher of AP Biology and Physics; an adjunct professor for freshman biology Kennesaw State University and Strayer University; and the 2015 nomination for the Presidential Award of Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.
