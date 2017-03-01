Sweetwater Mission helping community ...

Sweetwater Mission helping community meet basic needs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Sweetwater Mission is located in Douglas County, just beyond the Cobb County line, in Austell. The mission was founded in 1968 and moved into the current building in 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amazon in Douglas Co. 4 hr Cableguy 1
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... 18 hr The Truth 12
Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13) 19 hr Big animal 26
Elwood Staffing (Jan '09) Wed Tolerman 28
No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16) Tue taxpayer 112 62
Wreck at I-20 traffic light and Chapel Hill Rd ... Tue Scooter Magoo 10
News Steak 'n Shake is coming to Douglasville (Mar '13) Feb 26 Raymond 85
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,618 • Total comments across all topics: 279,260,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC