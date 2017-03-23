Suspect sought in carjacking at Highway 5 Publix
Douglasville police are looking for a suspect in a carjacking in the parking lot at the Publix on Highway 5 in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. Maj. J.R. Davidson said police are looking for a suspect identified as 21-year-old Donta Everett Thomas, who is accused of carjacking and assaulting an elderly victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My childhood in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|Tolerman
|398
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Wed
|ChicknButt
|131
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Wed
|Scooter Magoo
|21
|Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11)
|Mar 21
|Tolerman
|39
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Mar 21
|Amy
|6
|300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Yolerman
|4
|What was your GPA in high school?
|Mar 18
|Tolerman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC