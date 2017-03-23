Suspect sought in carjacking at Highw...

Suspect sought in carjacking at Highway 5 Publix

15 hrs ago

Douglasville police are looking for a suspect in a carjacking in the parking lot at the Publix on Highway 5 in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. Maj. J.R. Davidson said police are looking for a suspect identified as 21-year-old Donta Everett Thomas, who is accused of carjacking and assaulting an elderly victim.

