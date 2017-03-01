'Stranger Things' arcade, former laun...

'Stranger Things' arcade, former laundromat set to be sold at auction

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The old laundromat on Church Street has been transformed into a 1980s-era arcade. Residents reported seeing the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" film there late last year and again in recent weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fishing hole in Douglasville (Jul '08) 14 hr Terman 38
Amazon in Douglas Co. Thu Elmer 2
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... Thu Blue stripe pants 13
Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13) Wed Big animal 26
Elwood Staffing (Jan '09) Mar 1 Tolerman 28
No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16) Feb 28 taxpayer 112 62
Wreck at I-20 traffic light and Chapel Hill Rd ... Feb 28 Scooter Magoo 10
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Douglas County was issued at March 03 at 2:09PM EST

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,295,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC