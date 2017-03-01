'Stranger Things' arcade, former laundromat set to be sold at auction
The old laundromat on Church Street has been transformed into a 1980s-era arcade. Residents reported seeing the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" film there late last year and again in recent weeks.
