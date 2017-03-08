Signs begin to mark Douglas County Film Trail

Douglas County has become a significant player in Georgia's film industry and with the development of the county's film trail, it is expected to give an additional boost to Douglas County's tourism industry. Signs are popping up around some of the county's most frequented filming locations, in preparation for the Douglas County Film Trail to spring into action, According to the annual Economic Impact of Tourism on Georgia Counties report, produced by the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Douglas County ranked 17th in tourism spending among the states 159 counties.

