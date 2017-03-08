Sarah Anna Lois Garmon
Sarah Anna Lois Garmon, age 89, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017. She was born on June 24, 1927 in Alpharetta, Georgia in the Ocee Community, daughter of the late Toye Clayton Anglin and the late Sarah Arzelia Holbrook Anglin.
