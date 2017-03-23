Sales tax increasing to 7% as new SPLOST takes effect April 1
Douglas County shoppers and travelers passing through the county can expect to spend an extra penny on every dollar for taxable purchases beginning April 1. On Nov. 8, 2016 the citizens of Douglas County voted for and approved a 1-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax . The SPLOST will go into effect on April 1 What this means is that shoppers in Douglas County will pay an additional 1 cent on every dollar for purchases.
