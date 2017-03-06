Roy William Harris
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 3-4 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with the Rev. Cecil Davis officiating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire and Rescue at Mirror Lake Saturday
|Mon
|JKD
|2
|movie shooting at tributary
|Mon
|Tolerman
|2
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Sun
|Tolerman
|20
|Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13)
|Sun
|DouglassTrump
|21
|150 Million Dollar Taxpayer Funded Jail (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Former Resident
|23
|Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13)
|Mar 5
|Cicero
|28
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Mar 4
|KalaJ
|6
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC