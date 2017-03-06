Roy William Harris

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 3-4 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with the Rev. Cecil Davis officiating.

