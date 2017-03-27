Robinson Building set for a rebirth

Dr. Clark Robinson practiced medicine at 6671 Church Street for more than four decades, from 1963 to 2007, before finally retiring at age 82. The property, now known as the Robinson Building, is set for a rebirth as a small mixed-use development with retail or a restaurant on the ground floor and two loft apartments upstairs. This picture appeared in the Sentinel in 1970 when Dr. Clark Robinson was running for county commissioner.

