Razed Chevron lot to remain vacant for now; Turn lanes at Hwy 5. and Douglas Blvd. in the works
Any way you look at it, traffic going north or south on Highway 5 as it intersects with Douglas Boulevard is a nightmare.
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire and Rescue at Mirror Lake Saturday
|10 hr
|JKD
|2
|movie shooting at tributary
|16 hr
|Tolerman
|2
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Sun
|Tolerman
|20
|Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13)
|Sun
|DouglassTrump
|21
|150 Million Dollar Taxpayer Funded Jail (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Former Resident
|23
|Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Cicero
|28
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Sat
|KalaJ
|6
