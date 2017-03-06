Razed Chevron lot to remain vacant fo...

Razed Chevron lot to remain vacant for now; Turn lanes at Hwy 5. and Douglas Blvd. in the works

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Griffin Daily News

Any way you look at it, traffic going north or south on Highway 5 as it intersects with Douglas Boulevard is a nightmare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fire and Rescue at Mirror Lake Saturday 10 hr JKD 2
movie shooting at tributary 16 hr Tolerman 2
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... Sun Tolerman 20
Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13) Sun DouglassTrump 21
150 Million Dollar Taxpayer Funded Jail (Mar '15) Sun Former Resident 23
Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13) Sun Cicero 28
Rate Harvester Christian School Sat KalaJ 6
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC