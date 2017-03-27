Police searching for carjacking suspect who allegedly targeted elderly man
Police are searching for a violent carjacking suspect who is believed to have targeted an elderly man in Douglas County. Douglasville Police say Donta Everett Thomas waited in the back seat of the 83 year-old man's vehicle at a Publix location off Highway 5 or Bill Arp Road in Douglasville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crossroads Church, Douglasville, GA (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|Anon
|36
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Mon
|Shambaliah Circut...
|7
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Mon
|christi
|22
|300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08)
|Mar 25
|Cashmeousside
|5
|My childhood in Fullerville (Mar '09)
|Mar 23
|Tolerman
|398
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Mar 22
|ChicknButt
|131
|Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11)
|Mar 21
|Tolerman
|39
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC