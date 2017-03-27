Police searching for carjacking suspe...

Police searching for carjacking suspect who allegedly targeted elderly man

Sunday Mar 26

Police are searching for a violent carjacking suspect who is believed to have targeted an elderly man in Douglas County. Douglasville Police say Donta Everett Thomas waited in the back seat of the 83 year-old man's vehicle at a Publix location off Highway 5 or Bill Arp Road in Douglasville.

