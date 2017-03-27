Page, McIntosh split Senoia Southern Nationals wins
A pair of home state speedsters scored victories for the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Dirt Late Model Series at Georgia's Senoia Raceway over the weekend. Michael Page of Douglasville, Georgia captured his first career series victory on Friday, while Donald McIntosh of Dawsonville, Georgia took top honors on Saturday night.
