New tax commissioner touts $4.5M in d...

New tax commissioner touts $4.5M in delinquent collections

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

New Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker gave a presentation to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners during Monday's work session, citing total tax collections of over $4.5 million from delinquent real parcels and personal property parcels for school, city and county taxes over a period of Jan. 1 through March 17, 2007. The totals include personal property taxes of $570,805 from 386 tax bills collected; and real property of over $3.9 million from 3,514 tax bills collected, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 5 hr ChicknButt 131
New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this... 18 hr Scooter Magoo 21
News Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11) Tue Tolerman 39
News BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s... Tue Amy 6
300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08) Mon Yolerman 4
Poll What was your GPA in high school? Mar 18 Tolerman 1
Rate Harvester Christian School Mar 18 Elen 8
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC