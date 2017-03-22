New tax commissioner touts $4.5M in delinquent collections
New Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker gave a presentation to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners during Monday's work session, citing total tax collections of over $4.5 million from delinquent real parcels and personal property parcels for school, city and county taxes over a period of Jan. 1 through March 17, 2007. The totals include personal property taxes of $570,805 from 386 tax bills collected; and real property of over $3.9 million from 3,514 tax bills collected, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|5 hr
|ChicknButt
|131
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|18 hr
|Scooter Magoo
|21
|Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Tolerman
|39
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Tue
|Amy
|6
|300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Yolerman
|4
|What was your GPA in high school?
|Mar 18
|Tolerman
|1
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Mar 18
|Elen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC