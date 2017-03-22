New tax commissioner touts $4.5M in delinquent collections

New Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker gave a presentation to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners during Monday's work session, citing total tax collections of over $4.5 million from delinquent real parcels and personal property parcels for school, city and county taxes over a period of Jan. 1 through March 17, 2007. The totals include personal property taxes of $570,805 from 386 tax bills collected; and real property of over $3.9 million from 3,514 tax bills collected, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.