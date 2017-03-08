Michelle Jackson Frasier

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 11 a.m at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. In accordance to her wishes, the body was cremated.

