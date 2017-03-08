Michelle Jackson Frasier
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 11 a.m at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. In accordance to her wishes, the body was cremated.
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activity at Marathon Station at Strewart Mill a...
|12 hr
|Jessica
|8
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Thu
|ExtraCrunchy
|8
|150 Million Dollar Taxpayer Funded Jail (Mar '15)
|Mar 8
|ExtraCrunchy
|24
|Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13)
|Mar 8
|sparkleytoenails
|22
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Mar 8
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Fire and Rescue at Mirror Lake Saturday
|Mar 8
|frosty
|3
|movie shooting at tributary
|Mar 8
|Jaba
|4
