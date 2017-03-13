'Mary Poppins' takes flight across AH...

'Mary Poppins' takes flight across AHS stage next week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The cast and crew of Alexander High School's 2017 Performing Arts Program will present "Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical" in the Alexander High School auditorium with six shows filled with dancing and toe-tapping songs you remember and loved from the 1964 movie and a few you may never have heard before. The musical opens on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. with additional performances on March 24-25 at 7 p.m., March 23 at 8 p.m. and March 25-26 at 3 p.m. The stage musical is not a direct adaptation of the Walt Disney film, but features elements of the film and the original books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What was your GPA in high school? 2 hr Tolerman 1
Rate Harvester Christian School 7 hr Elen 8
Sentinel Offender Services Thu Jason 4
Joshua ulbrich Mar 16 Babe 1
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Mar 15 ChicknButt 126
Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10) Mar 15 Elsa 32
Gutter cleaning Mar 15 Coleman gutter cl... 1
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC