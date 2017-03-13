'Mary Poppins' takes flight across AHS stage next week
The cast and crew of Alexander High School's 2017 Performing Arts Program will present "Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical" in the Alexander High School auditorium with six shows filled with dancing and toe-tapping songs you remember and loved from the 1964 movie and a few you may never have heard before. The musical opens on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. with additional performances on March 24-25 at 7 p.m., March 23 at 8 p.m. and March 25-26 at 3 p.m. The stage musical is not a direct adaptation of the Walt Disney film, but features elements of the film and the original books.
