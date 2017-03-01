Local man faces charges for rape and sexual battery
A local man has been charged with rape, sexual battery and several other related offenses, Douglas County jail records show. Charles McKinney, 35, of Douglasville had been previously arrested for child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a minor for indecent purposes, sodomy and parole violation.
