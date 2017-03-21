Legislative Roundup: Compromise reached on medical marijuana
The Georgia State Senate has passed a bill backed by state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, that aims to expand medical marijuana access in Georgia. Should Senate Bill 16 be signed into law by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, six more illnesses would be eligible for treatment with medical marijuana.
