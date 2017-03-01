Klan members to protest sentencing of Georgia couple convicted of terrorizing black family
Ku Klux Klan members are expected to rally outside a Georgia courthouse on Sunday to protest the recent sentencing of a couple convicted of terrorizing an African-American family during a 2015 birthday party. Members of the North Mississippi White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan will gather outside the Douglas County courthouse in Douglasville, Ga.
