KKK plans protest Sunday; Sheriff urges citizens to stay away, calls klansman a 'riff raff wannabe'

The North Mississippi White Nights of the Ku Klux Klan have announced plans to be in Douglas County this weekend. Imperial Wizard Steven Shane Howard is planning to bring a group of klansmen to the courthouse at noon on Sunday to protest the recent sentencing of Jose Ismael Torres, 26, and Kayla Rae Norton, 25, for their involvement in a racial exchange between their group, Respect the Flag, and those attending a black 8-year-old child's birthday party.

