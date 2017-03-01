KKK plans protest Sunday; Sheriff urg...

KKK plans protest Sunday; Sheriff urges citizens to stay away, calls klansman a 'riff raff wannabe'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The North Mississippi White Nights of the Ku Klux Klan have announced plans to be in Douglas County this weekend. Imperial Wizard Steven Shane Howard is planning to bring a group of klansmen to the courthouse at noon on Sunday to protest the recent sentencing of Jose Ismael Torres, 26, and Kayla Rae Norton, 25, for their involvement in a racial exchange between their group, Respect the Flag, and those attending a black 8-year-old child's birthday party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13) 5 hr Truth 20
Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13) 5 hr KalaJ 27
Rate Harvester Christian School 5 hr KalaJ 6
News Steak 'n Shake is coming to Douglasville (Mar '13) 5 hr KalaJ 86
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... 6 hr Inspector General 18
Fishing hole in Douglasville (Jul '08) Fri Terman 38
Amazon in Douglas Co. Thu Elmer 2
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,318,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC