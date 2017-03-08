KKK a no-show on Sunday; Sheriff: Rally 'went very well,' klansman 'is a fake'
Ken Whitman, a Douglas County resident and a Confederate flag supporter, stayed in the courthouse parking lot with a small group of fellow Confederate flag supporters. Whitman wore a Confederate flag hoodie to demonstrate his support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activity at Marathon Station at Strewart Mill a...
|3 hr
|Jessica
|8
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|21 hr
|ExtraCrunchy
|8
|150 Million Dollar Taxpayer Funded Jail (Mar '15)
|Wed
|ExtraCrunchy
|24
|Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13)
|Wed
|sparkleytoenails
|22
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Wed
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Fire and Rescue at Mirror Lake Saturday
|Wed
|frosty
|3
|movie shooting at tributary
|Wed
|Jaba
|4
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC