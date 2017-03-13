Jobless rate climbs to 5.7%
Douglas County's unemployment rate climbed above that of metro Atlanta for January 2017, the Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday. Douglas County's unemployment climbed to 5.7 percent in January, four-tenths of a percentage point higher than the 5.3 percent unemployment rate percent back in December, according to the GDOL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|4 hr
|Elen
|8
|Sentinel Offender Services
|Thu
|Jason
|4
|Joshua ulbrich
|Mar 16
|Babe
|1
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Mar 15
|ChicknButt
|126
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|Elsa
|32
|Gutter cleaning
|Mar 15
|Coleman gutter cl...
|1
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Mar 15
|Duh
|14
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC