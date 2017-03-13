Jobless rate climbs to 5.7%

Douglas County's unemployment rate climbed above that of metro Atlanta for January 2017, the Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday. Douglas County's unemployment climbed to 5.7 percent in January, four-tenths of a percentage point higher than the 5.3 percent unemployment rate percent back in December, according to the GDOL.

