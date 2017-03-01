Jerry Harrington
Mr. Jerry Harrington, a resident of Douglasville Nursing and Rehab, and formerly of LaGrange, Georgia, died March 2, 2017. He was 62. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 4, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon.
