Hatchett: 'I am a beneficiary of a dream'
Former Chapel Hill Middle School student Ashanti Brown, a senior at Douglas County High School, was one of the speakers during a Black History Month assembly at Chapel Hill Middle School. Chandler West, a senior at Chapel Hill High School and former student at Chapel Hill Middle School, spoke to eighth grade middle school students Feb. 8 during Chapel Hill Middle School's Black History Month assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|4 hr
|Blue stripe pants
|13
|Amazon in Douglas Co.
|12 hr
|Cableguy
|1
|Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13)
|Wed
|Big animal
|26
|Elwood Staffing (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Tolerman
|28
|No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16)
|Feb 28
|taxpayer 112
|62
|Wreck at I-20 traffic light and Chapel Hill Rd ...
|Feb 28
|Scooter Magoo
|10
|Steak 'n Shake is coming to Douglasville (Mar '13)
|Feb 26
|Raymond
|85
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC