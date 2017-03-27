Grand Jury: Man indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of children
The Douglas County Grand Jury has returned true bills in 53 criminal cases, including charges of sexual exploitation of children, rape, trafficking methamphetamine and cruelty to children in the first degree. District Attorney Brian Fortner announced the March 17 indictments, which included sexual exploitation of children charges against 74-year-old Robert George Peters.
