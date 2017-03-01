Georgia mom describes 'chaotic' scene at kids' party crashed by gun-toting mob with Confederate f...
Hyesha Bryant spoke to As It Happens about the scene that unfolded when 15 people crashed a children's party and hurled threats and racial slurs, and the effect it's had on her family. A Georgia mother says she felt a wave of relief when a judge handed down a prison sentence on Tuesday to a couple who crashed a children's birthday party with a gun-toting, Confederate flag-wielding mob and hurled threats and racist slurs at the kids.
