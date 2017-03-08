GA Senate Backs Measure Covering Firefighters' Cancer Bills

March 09--The Georgia Senate unanimously backed a measure Thursday offering firefighters special insurance policies to cover treatment of certain work-related cancers, bringing it a crucial step closer toward final passage. House Bill 146, sponsored by state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, and backed by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, has become a popular cause among lawmakers.

