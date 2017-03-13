Firefighter cancer bill passes
Frank Martinez lost his battle with cancer in December, but the longtime firefighter also had another fight on his hands: the battle to get cancer coverage for fire rescue workers in Georgia. Lawmakers approved a bill Thursday to help the men and women who run toward danger, even putting their own health at risk.
