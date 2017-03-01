Eugene Franklin Griggs
Mr. Eugene Franklin Griggs, 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, February 27, 2017. He was born January 11, 1934 in Douglas County, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Henry Franklin Griggs and the late Mrs. Eva Luciella Brawner Griggs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas County Named After Fredrick Douglas (Feb '13)
|9 hr
|Truth
|20
|Animal clicking noise? (Jan '13)
|9 hr
|KalaJ
|27
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|9 hr
|KalaJ
|6
|Steak 'n Shake is coming to Douglasville (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|KalaJ
|86
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|11 hr
|Inspector General
|18
|Fishing hole in Douglasville (Jul '08)
|Fri
|Terman
|38
|Amazon in Douglas Co.
|Thu
|Elmer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC