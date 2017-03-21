Ernest Cecil Sanders

Ernest Cecil Sanders

Mr. Ernest Cecil Sanders, 79, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was born April 22, 1937 in Rockmart, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. William Henry Sanders and the late Mrs. Dollie Mae Priest Sanders.

