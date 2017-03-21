Ernest Cecil Sanders
Mr. Ernest Cecil Sanders, 79, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017. He was born April 22, 1937 in Rockmart, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. William Henry Sanders and the late Mrs. Dollie Mae Priest Sanders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|14 min
|Cane
|130
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|20 min
|Scooter Magoo
|21
|Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11)
|19 hr
|Tolerman
|39
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|23 hr
|Amy
|6
|300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Yolerman
|4
|What was your GPA in high school?
|Mar 18
|Tolerman
|1
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Mar 18
|Elen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC