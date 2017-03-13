Developer suing city over quarry rezo...

Developer suing city over quarry rezoning

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The preservation of rare and unique ecological finds in the Cedar Mountain area in what has been the center of a zoning battle to turn the property into a rock quarry is the topic of a meeting this weekend. The public is invited to join a group of citizens who are interested in preserving what has been described as the "rare, complex and unique attributes" of Cedar Mountain, located in northwest Douglas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sentinel Offender Services 16 hr Jason 4
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Wed ChicknButt 126
Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10) Wed Elsa 32
Gutter cleaning Wed Coleman gutter cl... 1
New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this... Wed Duh 14
I have over 100 books Wed Winston 9
News Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11) Mar 12 Rocky 37
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC