Denver Thompson
Mr. Jeffrey Denver Thompson, 49, of Winston, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017. He was born January 19, 1968 in Dekalb County, Georgia, the son of Mr. Jeff Thompson and Mrs. Nan Wood Thompson.
