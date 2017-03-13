David - Dave' Winship Kelsey

David "Dave" Winship Kelsey, age 83, formerly of Tampa, Florida, and recently of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017. He was born July 7, 1933 in Connecticut, the son of the late Elias Isbel Kelsey and Eleanor Crosby Kelsey.

