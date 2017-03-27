Crime Beat: Men arrested for rape, child molestation
Robert James Spurgeon, 19, was arrested on March 13 after an incident took place on Pine Knotch Drive in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office incident report. Spurgeon allegedly performed "an indecent act upon the person a under the age of 16 years old," according to the report.
