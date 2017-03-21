Crime Beat: Man arrested for cruelty to children
Louis J. Gulliford II, 60, was arrested on March 12 after an incident took place on Sutton Place in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office incident report. Gulliford allegedly maliciously caused a child under the age of 18 "cruel or excessive physical or mental pain by striking [the child] approximately six to seven times with an electrical cord on both shins, both arms and on his face, causing the areas to bleed and bruise," according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|Cane
|130
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|6 hr
|Scooter Magoo
|21
|Police Raid Stores for Gambling Machine (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Tolerman
|39
|BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped s...
|Tue
|Amy
|6
|300 and 310 Riverside Parkway (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Yolerman
|4
|What was your GPA in high school?
|Mar 18
|Tolerman
|1
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Mar 18
|Elen
|8
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC