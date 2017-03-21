Crime Beat: Man arrested for cruelty ...

Crime Beat: Man arrested for cruelty to children

Louis J. Gulliford II, 60, was arrested on March 12 after an incident took place on Sutton Place in Douglasville, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office incident report. Gulliford allegedly maliciously caused a child under the age of 18 "cruel or excessive physical or mental pain by striking [the child] approximately six to seven times with an electrical cord on both shins, both arms and on his face, causing the areas to bleed and bruise," according to the report.

