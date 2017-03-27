Coyote spotted in downtown Douglasville
A coyote was spotted early Saturday afternoon along Club Drive next to the AT&T facility in downtown Douglasville. Douglas County Animal Control Manager Frances McMillan advises residents to avoid the wild animals and to watch out for small pets like cats and dogs.
