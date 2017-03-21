Cooper: Patriotism in the highest order

World War I began in 1914, and for most of the war the United States remained on the sidelines even with the sinking of the British ocean liner "Lusitania" in May 1915 resulting in the loss of 128 Americans. In fact, President Woodrow Wilson was re-elected in 1916 using the campaign slogan, "He kept us out of war."

