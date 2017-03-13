Construction company recommended for ...

Construction company recommended for $66,800 Hunter Park pavilion project

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglasville City Council discussed the construction bid by Diversified Construction of Georgia, Inc., for the Hunter Park Pavilion Project at Thursday's work session. Parks and Recreation Director Travis Landrum explained that the bids came back a couple of weeks ago and that Diversified Construction was the lowest and best bidder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What was your GPA in high school? 7 hr Tolerman 1
Rate Harvester Christian School 11 hr Elen 8
Sentinel Offender Services Thu Jason 4
Joshua ulbrich Mar 16 Babe 1
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Mar 15 ChicknButt 126
Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10) Mar 15 Elsa 32
Gutter cleaning Mar 15 Coleman gutter cl... 1
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,983 • Total comments across all topics: 279,656,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC