Construction company recommended for $66,800 Hunter Park pavilion project
The Douglasville City Council discussed the construction bid by Diversified Construction of Georgia, Inc., for the Hunter Park Pavilion Project at Thursday's work session. Parks and Recreation Director Travis Landrum explained that the bids came back a couple of weeks ago and that Diversified Construction was the lowest and best bidder.
