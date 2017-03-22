City council discusses project at Robinson Building
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson and the city council oversaw the Citizen's Academy inaugural graduation, which featured 17 Douglasville citizens who participated in the program over the course of eight weeks. The Douglasville City Council began their city council committee meeting Monday with the staff report and discussion with an applicant applying to receive funds with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs Downtown Development Revolving Loan fund.
