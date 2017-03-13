City approves plans for new Panera Bread

The Douglasville Planning and Development Committee approved the development plans for the city's new Panera Bread, which will be located in the old Joe's Crab Shack at 2868 Chapel Hill Road. The plan calls for the existing building, which is roughly 6,000 square feet, to be reduced to 5,000 square feet by taking off a portion of the rear end and the front entry of the building.

