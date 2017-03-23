Citizens air concerns about trucks at...

Citizens air concerns about trucks at city park

In an unexpected turn at Monday's regular Douglasville City Council meeting, several citizens asked the council to look at a previous item during the tail end of their meeting. However, the item in question, which would allow heavy trucks to pass through Jessie Davis Park, was approved by a 3-2 count under the Planning and Development Committee on March 14 and not the full city council.

