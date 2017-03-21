BOE member Caldwell cited for passing stopped school bus
A member of the Douglas County Board of Education was issued a traffic citation last month for failing to stop for a school bus that had its stop arm out while unloading students. Devetrion Caldwell, a Democrat who represents Post 1 covering parts of the the county from Douglasville to the east, was issued a ticket on Feb. 1 by Douglasville Police Lt.
#1 Sunday Mar 19
He should be thrown of the board!
#2 Sunday Mar 19
I voted for this man. He must have just been in a hurry and didn't realize that the bus was in full stop. It sounds like a simple but embarrassing mistake on his part, not something he has ever done or will do again. Wrong place, wrong time, wrong audience.
Good thing no one was hurt. While we are giving out raises, he needs a raise to pay for the fine though. There's no reason to penalize school board people. They look out after your love children even if one or two get run over here and there. Maybe the bus driver needed to get a ticket for holding up traffic right there. Sometimes bus drivers send a kid or two out across the road just to test out the traffic today.
I think he should have said that his brakes failed or that he was texting everybody in his family and didn't see the bus in time.
#3 Sunday
I'm was prolly at one of them fancy roundabout things you know like it the one on 166
#4 Monday
Maybe Pritz should outsource the board if they can't drive any better than that.
#5 Monday
He was prolly lat for a board meeting or maybe he had to pee really bad If it was me i wood have just pulled over and whipped it out on a tree Better the tree than running over a kid
#6 19 hrs ago
WhoCaldwell? We ant got more board member with that name. This is really stupid
