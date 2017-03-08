Bobbie Jean Miller George
Mrs. Bobbie Jean Miller George, 80, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 at WellStar Douglas Hospital. She was born July 31, 1936 in Douglasville, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Howard H. Miller and the late Mrs. Mary Morris Miller.
