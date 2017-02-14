Work on O'Neal Plaza to begin Tuesday

Work on O'Neal Plaza to begin Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Lead architect Terry Miller stands in front of the old fountain in O'Neal Plaza. The fountain is being demolished and a new one will be constructed on the Church Street side of the plaza as part of the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mayor gives State of the City Address 1 hr anon 4
Hiram, Ga Police Brutality and Racism (Oct '06) Sun DeepFriedThighs 30
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees Feb 11 Sam Citizen 9
No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16) Feb 11 Citizen 59
Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10) Feb 11 Douglasvillian 23
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... Feb 7 Citizen 3
anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09) Feb 7 Tallerman 71
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC