Mr. Willis O. Bullard, age 86, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on February 10, 2017 at WellStar Community Hospice in Austell, Georgia. Willis was born in Powder Springs, Georgia on April 26, 1930, the son of the late Fonnie Howard Bullard and Raiford Croker Bullard.

