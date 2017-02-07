Veronica Anne Smith Butler

Veronica Anne Smith Butler

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Veronica Anne Smith Butler, age 44, of Carrollton passed away February 3, 2017. She was born November 24, 1972, in Carrollton, Georgia, to Jim and Jeanne Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... 2 hr Citizen 3
anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09) 6 hr Tallerman 71
23yr old girl died at Douglas General Hospital ... (Aug '11) Mon Jett 20
News Fate of two accused in flag clash now with jury Sun Ed T 4
Fairfield Plantation (Jun '13) Feb 5 Dieck 19
Rate Harvester Christian School Feb 3 Brody 5
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Feb 3 Hippie Chick 118
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC