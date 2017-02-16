Two killed, four injured in multi-veh...

Two killed, four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Douglasville

12 hrs ago

Two people were killed and four were injured after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night on Highway 92 north of downtown Douglasville. Godwin said there were five vehicles involved in the accident, which happened around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 92 at Brickleberry Way not far from the Paulding County line.

