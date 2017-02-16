Two killed, four injured in multi-vehicle crash in Douglasville
Two people were killed and four were injured after a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday night on Highway 92 north of downtown Douglasville. Godwin said there were five vehicles involved in the accident, which happened around 7:15 p.m. on Highway 92 at Brickleberry Way not far from the Paulding County line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor gives State of the City Address
|Wed
|Citizencane
|5
|Joshua ulbrich????
|Wed
|Sam
|1
|Hiram, Ga Police Brutality and Racism (Oct '06)
|Feb 12
|DeepFriedThighs
|30
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|Feb 11
|Sam Citizen
|9
|No SPLOSH for Foxhole (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Citizen
|59
|Walking tracks in Douglasville (Jul '10)
|Feb 11
|Douglasvillian
|23
|roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ...
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|3
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC