Two accused in flag clash on trial

Thursday

The trial for two members of a group called Respect the Flag accused of yelling racial slurs and death threats and pointing weapons during a black child's birthday party in 2015 began this week in front of Douglas County Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain. Jose Ismael Torres and Kayla Norton are on trial for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threats and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

